Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.8750 and last traded at $0.90. 9,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9185.

Spectral Diagnostics Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

About Spectral Diagnostics

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

