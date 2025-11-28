Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Spectral Diagnostics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spectral Diagnostics shares fell about 2% to $0.90 on Friday, trading as low as $0.875 with volume of 9,700 shares, roughly 41% below its average session volume.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of ($0.08) per share, missing consensus by $0.07, and revenue of $0.49 million versus an expected $0.54 million.
  • Spectral Medical has a market cap of $260.24 million and a negative P/E of -8.18; it markets endotoxin diagnostics and a polymyxin B hemoperfusion device for treating septic shock, with 50- and 200-day moving averages at $1.03 and $0.84 respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Spectral Diagnostics.

Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.8750 and last traded at $0.90. 9,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9185.

Spectral Diagnostics Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

About Spectral Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spectral Diagnostics Right Now?

Before you consider Spectral Diagnostics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spectral Diagnostics wasn't on the list.

While Spectral Diagnostics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy stocks are roaring. It's the hottest energy sector of the year. Cameco Corp, Paladin Energy, and BWX Technologies were all up more than 40% in 2024. The biggest market moves could still be ahead of us, and there are seven nuclear energy stocks that could rise much higher in the next several months. To unlock these tickers, enter your email address below.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines