Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Speedy Hire Trading Up 1.0%

Speedy Hire Plc ( LON:SDY Get Free Report )'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.19 and traded as low as GBX 20.35. Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 20.60, with a volume of 1,151,456 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £94.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Rhian Bartlett bought 1,760,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 per share, for a total transaction of £457,600. Insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment. It also sells access, lifting, survey, rail, and personal protective and safety equipment; various tools and equipment; and cutting, grinding, and sanding equipment, as well as site supplies.

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