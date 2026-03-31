Free Trial
→ Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)tc pixel

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Speedy Hire logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Speedy Hire fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 20.35 and last at GBX 20.60 versus the 200‑day MA of GBX 25.19, with about 1.15 million shares changing hands.
  • The company’s fundamentals look strained, with a market cap of £94.9m, a negative P/E of -8.14, very high debt-to-equity (171.05) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.46).
  • Insider Rhian Bartlett purchased 1,760,000 shares at GBX 26 on Jan 5 (≈£457,600), and insiders now own 2.41% of the company, indicating insider buying despite the share weakness.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Speedy Hire.

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.19 and traded as low as GBX 20.35. Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 20.60, with a volume of 1,151,456 shares changing hands.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of £94.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Rhian Bartlett bought 1,760,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 per share, for a total transaction of £457,600. Insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment. It also sells access, lifting, survey, rail, and personal protective and safety equipment; various tools and equipment; and cutting, grinding, and sanding equipment, as well as site supplies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Speedy Hire Right Now?

Before you consider Speedy Hire, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Speedy Hire wasn't on the list.

While Speedy Hire currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
Will you be ready for Elon’s master plan?
Will you be ready for Elon’s master plan?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here‘s How to Profit Now
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here's How to Profit Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines