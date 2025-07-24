Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells $227,125.08 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 20,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $227,125.08. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,593,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,399,928. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Peter Platzer sold 130,191 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $1,594,839.75.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Peter Platzer sold 25,907 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $256,738.37.

Spire Global Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE SPIR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 428,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,729. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,143 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company's stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

