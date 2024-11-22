Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells $259,833.84 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $259,833.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,570,535.04. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spire Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Spire Global stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 506,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,182. The company has a market capitalization of $388.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company's stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 53.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company's stock.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.60.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

