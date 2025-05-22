Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWH

Institutional Trading of Sportsman's Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,248 shares of the company's stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,935 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of SPWH opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Sportsman's Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman's Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sportsman's Warehouse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sportsman's Warehouse wasn't on the list.

While Sportsman's Warehouse currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here