Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $609.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $655.34 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $594.39 and its 200 day moving average is $542.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company's stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

