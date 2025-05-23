SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,188,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session's volume of 2,152,273 shares.The stock last traded at $46.38 and had previously closed at $46.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.77.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,657,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 954,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,792,094.56. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,481.76. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,645 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the company's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

