Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEF Get Free Report ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.9780, with a volume of 550011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,530,000.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

