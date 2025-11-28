Free Trial
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $41.21 and last at $40.978 on volume of 550,011 shares.
  • Technical momentum shows strength with the 50-day simple moving average at $37.99 well above the 200-day SMA of $33.36, indicating an uptrend.
  • Institutional investors have been buying into the trust, with new and increased stakes from firms including CIBC Bancorp USA and XTX Topco totaling multimillion-dollar positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.9780, with a volume of 550011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,530,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust wasn't on the list.

While Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

