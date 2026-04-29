Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.320-5.480 EPS.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,700,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,983. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $824,192.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,096.58. The trade was a 58.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 45,861 shares of the company's stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,163 shares of the company's stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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