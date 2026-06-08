Spv-2 L.P. Sl Sells 83,742 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $35,552,666.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,479.75. This represents a 78.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $30,140,665.04.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $33,092,263.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $72,001,868.77.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total value of $8,215,007.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,339 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $34,936,060.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DELL stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.14. 8,515,897 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503,263. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.17 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here