Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) CEO Cameron Turtle Sells 15,000 Shares

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,956,548.20. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $47.58 on Monday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 25,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,664 shares of the company's stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 110,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SYRE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Leerink Partners raised Spyre Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Spyre Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spyre Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spyre Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Spyre Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here