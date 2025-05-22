SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get SR Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

SR Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SRBK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 14,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,079. SR Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a P/E ratio of 222.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $254,909. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company's stock.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SR Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SR Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While SR Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here