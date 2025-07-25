SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Down 6.9% - What's Next?

Shares of SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) were down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Get SSAB alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of SSAB in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SSAB to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSAB

SSAB Trading Down 6.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. SSAB had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. SSAB's payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

SSAB Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SSAB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SSAB wasn't on the list.

While SSAB currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here