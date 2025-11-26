SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Normand Boulanger Sells 150,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) Director Normand Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,048,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 32.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,070.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,352,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

