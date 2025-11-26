SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Up 4.4% - Still a Buy?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.81 and last traded at C$31.81. Approximately 275,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 457,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.88.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$537.25 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.8051668 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard's revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

