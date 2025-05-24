STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts: Sign Up

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 143.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STAG Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STAG Industrial wasn't on the list.

While STAG Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here