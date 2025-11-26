Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Acquires $214,500.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 64,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,806,000. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 7,550,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $9,815,000.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $321,750.00.

Get Standard BioTools alerts: Sign Up

Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.7%

LAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 1,529,818 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 2,989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 115.6% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 103.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 101.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LAB. Wall Street Zen lowered Standard BioTools from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen cut Standard BioTools from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAB

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standard BioTools, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standard BioTools wasn't on the list.

While Standard BioTools currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here