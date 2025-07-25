Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Standard Chartered to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect Standard Chartered to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

