Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic Sells 1,600 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $319,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,613,763.66. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total value of $690,232.00.

NYSE SXI traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $205.76. 10,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,904. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $185.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International's payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $101,670,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 460,073 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Standex International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Benchmark raised their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

