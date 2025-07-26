Standex International (SXI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $214.44 million for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Standex International's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Stock Up 1.7%

Standex International stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 51,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the sale, the director owned 5,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Standex International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $223.33.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

