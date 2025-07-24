Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a 1.2% increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,442,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here