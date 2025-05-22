Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.50.

Get Stantec alerts: Sign Up

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Trading Down 1.9%

STN opened at C$138.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$117.97. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stantec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Stantec's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here