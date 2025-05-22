Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Star (NASDAQ:STHO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Star Stock Performance

NASDAQ STHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 21,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,605. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Star has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 76.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the company's stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Star by 123.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Star by 725.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,562 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Star by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,614 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Star during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company's stock.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

