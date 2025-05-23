Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Starbucks Co. NASDAQ: SBUX. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Starbucks stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. 3,300,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,119,141. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 88.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.72.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

