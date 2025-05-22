Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get Starz Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STRZ. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on STRZ

Starz Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 93,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,772. Starz Entertainment has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.71.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company's franchises include “Outlander” and “Power."

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starz Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starz Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Starz Entertainment currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here