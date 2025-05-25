State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of State Street from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $704,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $381,770,000 after purchasing an additional 115,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of STT opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. State Street's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

