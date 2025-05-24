Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Get Steel Partners alerts: Sign Up

Steel Partners Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $39.06 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,005.80. This trade represents a 29.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 84.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steel Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steel Partners wasn't on the list.

While Steel Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here