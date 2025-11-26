Free Trial
Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Stella-Jones logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.6% to $61.94 on Wednesday, but trading was light at 1,838 shares — roughly 70% below the average daily volume of 6,058.
  • Stella-Jones is trading above its moving averages (50-day $57.85; 200-day $57.01), showing recent strength versus its trend.
  • Analyst view: Hold — Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently "Hold".
  • Interested in Stella-Jones? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94. Approximately 1,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.3920.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.6%

The company's fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

