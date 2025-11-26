Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Here's Why

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94. Approximately 1,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.3920.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.6%

The company's fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

