Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 127.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $379.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,205 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

