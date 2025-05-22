Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,886. The stock has a market cap of $378.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company's stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

