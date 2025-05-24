Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Stem from $0.40 to $0.60 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.59 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 328.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 505.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,790 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,731 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 315,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

