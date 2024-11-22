STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 321954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STEP

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$374.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STEP Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STEP Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While STEP Energy Services currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here