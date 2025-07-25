Stephen Koseff Sells 300,000 Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.63), for a total value of £1,695,000 ($2,289,612.32).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 30,059 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.93), for a total value of £154,202.67 ($208,297.54).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 38,650 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.93), for a total value of £198,274.50 ($267,829.93).

Investec Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Investec Group stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 557.50 ($7.53). 684,900 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,899. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.48). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 529.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group (LON:INVP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

