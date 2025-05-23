Stephen Webster Buys 1,475 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Webster acquired 1,475 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $17,006.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,831.66. This trade represents a 6.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,295. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,954 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 298,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,624,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 275,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Luxfer from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

