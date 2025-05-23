Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 142860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Get Steppe Gold alerts: Sign Up

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company's projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steppe Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steppe Gold wasn't on the list.

While Steppe Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here