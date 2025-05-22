STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.00.

STERIS Stock Down 1.0%

STERIS stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.98. 92,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,910. STERIS has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.88.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,710,247,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $483,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company's stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

