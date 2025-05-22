Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 112,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 376 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

