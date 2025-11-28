Steve Ming Lo Sells 59,789 Shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 59,789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $864,548.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 249,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,536.38. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Steve Ming Lo sold 22,426 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $292,883.56.

On Thursday, November 13th, Steve Ming Lo sold 13,542 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $193,244.34.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,302,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,950. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded RealReal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised RealReal from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.63.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

