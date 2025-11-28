Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Get PGE alerts: Sign Up

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 4.4%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. ( CVE:PGE Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 989,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 426,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

