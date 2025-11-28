Free Trial
Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Stillwater Critical Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 4.4% mid-day to C$0.47 (intraday high C$0.48) on heavy trading of 989,630 shares, a 132% increase versus average volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$128.39 million, a negative P/E of -23.5 and a beta of 1.70, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages at C$0.40 and C$0.30 respectively.
  • Stillwater Critical Minerals is an exploration firm targeting gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, copper and platinum group metals, with its flagship Stillwater West project covering about 61 km² in Montana.
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 989,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 426,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

