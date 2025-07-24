Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $2,294,634.10 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 453,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $2,294,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 151,115 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $782,775.70.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 2,175,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,876. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.93. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company's stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

