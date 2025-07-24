Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Anthony Bacos Sells 90,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 829,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,830. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,175,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,876. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

