STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 7,558,841 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,660. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. STMicroelectronics's dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STMicroelectronics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC's holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

