STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.0640, with a volume of 2990304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded STMicroelectronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company's stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STMicroelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STMicroelectronics wasn't on the list.

While STMicroelectronics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here