STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th.

STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,902. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut STMicroelectronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STMicroelectronics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,094 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC's holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company's stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

