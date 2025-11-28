Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 339% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,716 call options.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 510,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business's revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total value of $13,032,518.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,170.40. This trade represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,242 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

