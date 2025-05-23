Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iQIYI Put Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 97,747 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,857 put options.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 15,891,323 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,172,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CLSA lowered shares of iQIYI from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.91.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

