Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,112 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 277% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,357 put options.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.4%

SCCO traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.87. 560,988 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.41. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 962 shares of company stock valued at $118,232 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 65.1% during the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

