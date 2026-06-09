Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sportradar Group Call Options (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 262% compared to the average volume of 3,888 call options.

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Key Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,840. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sportradar Group

In related news, Director Rajani Ramanathan acquired 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.47. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,947 shares in the company, valued at $486,448.03. The trade was a 25.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Walder acquired 66,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $842,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 342,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,529.51. The trade was a 23.86% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220. 85.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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