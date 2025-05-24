Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Wolfspeed Put Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 168,124 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 84,390 put options.

Shares of WOLF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.03 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,075.43. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company's stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 2,989,503 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $6,586,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 72.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,329,584 shares of the company's stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 1,822,958 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $4,402,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,050,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 995,020 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

