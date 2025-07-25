Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Paramount Global Put Options (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 44,507 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 14,374 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.67.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 15,907,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,912. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Paramount Global's dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,202,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company's stock worth $131,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,229,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,292,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company's stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

